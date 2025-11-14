 
Geo News

King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney photos

King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday, with royal fans taking to social media to wish him

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

King Charles organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooneys photos
King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney's photos 

The  King's Trust, a charity founded by King Charles, on Friday shared some throwback photos of the monarch meeting George and Amal Clooney.

The Hollywood star and his wife work with King's Trust, with Amal serving as an ambassador since 2019 and George being an international ambassador.

Advertisement

While wishing the king on his 77th birthday, the organization also posted  pictures of British actor idris Elba and Apple CEO Tim Cook with the monarch .

George and Amal Clooney: File photo
George and Amal Clooney: File photo

A statement accompanying the photos read: "Today we celebrate our Royal Founding President, His Majesty the King, on his birthday. 

Over the past year, His Majesty has met incredible young people across the UK, championing their potential and supporting our mission to help every young person thrive.

From inspiring conversations at the Youth Summit to celebrating creativity at Chelsea Flower Show, His Majesty’s commitment reminds us why we do what we do.

Here’s to continuing this journey together – building brighter futures for the next generation.

Join us in wishing His Majesty a Happy Birthday and share your favourite King’s Trust moment below."



Advertisement

More From Royals

King Charles spotlights full list of recipients for The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2025
King Charles spotlights full list of recipients for The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2025
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 77th birthday of King Charles
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate 77th birthday of King Charles
Kate Middleton shares hidden message for Prince Harry?
Kate Middleton shares hidden message for Prince Harry?
King Charles' life story from Diana to Camilla on his 77th birthday: Watch video
King Charles' life story from Diana to Camilla on his 77th birthday: Watch
Prince William releases an emotional video message: Watch Video
Prince William releases an emotional video message: Watch Video
Meghan Markle retains 'Princess' title
Meghan Markle retains 'Princess' title
Kate Middleton still follows Prince Philip's clear warning about royal life
Kate Middleton still follows Prince Philip's clear warning about royal life
Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenner's birthday party
Palace insiders react as Meghan Markle, Harry attend Kris Jenner's birthday party
King Charles releases brand new portrait for 77th birthday: See here
King Charles releases brand new portrait for 77th birthday: See here