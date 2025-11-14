King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney photos

King Charles' organization celebrates his birthday with George, Amal Clooney's photos

The King's Trust, a charity founded by King Charles, on Friday shared some throwback photos of the monarch meeting George and Amal Clooney.

The Hollywood star and his wife work with King's Trust, with Amal serving as an ambassador since 2019 and George being an international ambassador.

While wishing the king on his 77th birthday, the organization also posted pictures of British actor idris Elba and Apple CEO Tim Cook with the monarch .

George and Amal Clooney: File photo

A statement accompanying the photos read: "Today we celebrate our Royal Founding President, His Majesty the King, on his birthday.

Over the past year, His Majesty has met incredible young people across the UK, championing their potential and supporting our mission to help every young person thrive.

From inspiring conversations at the Youth Summit to celebrating creativity at Chelsea Flower Show, His Majesty’s commitment reminds us why we do what we do.

Here’s to continuing this journey together – building brighter futures for the next generation.

Join us in wishing His Majesty a Happy Birthday and share your favourite King’s Trust moment below."







