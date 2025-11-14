 
Margot Robbie film Wuthering Heights and Charlie XCX's album of the same name will release on February 13, 2026

Why Charlie XCX 'Wuthering Heights' is coinciding with Margot Robbie movie 

Margot Robbie's upcoming film "Wuthering Heights", an adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel, will hit theaters in February next year.

The film also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell in important roles.

A full trailer of the movie has just been released and fans are loving it,

Director Emerald Fennell made the film from her own script based on the famous book.

Robbie plays the role of Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi portrays  Heathcliff. 

The announcement of the film's release date has left some people wondering whether it's a coincident that Charli XCX is also releasing an album of the same name on February 13, 2026.

For those unaware, the film's trailer includes a song from Charli XCX‘s forthcoming album that was created for the film.

The release of Charlie's new album, also titled "Wuthering Heights", will coincide with the movie when it releases on February 13, 2023.

The album features 12 original songs, including the recently released John Cale collaboration “House.”


