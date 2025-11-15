Nick Cannon marks daughter's special day

Nick Cannon celebrates daughter's special day

Nick Cannon is spending some quality time with his family at the "happiest place on earth."

Abby De La Rosa, who is the mom to The Masked Singer host's three kids, took to her Instagram account to share some glimpses into her recent trip to Disneyland along with her family.

During the trip, they also celebrated their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin's 3rd birthday.



The birthday girl can be seen in the photos donning a Minnie Mouse-inspired dress while posing with Nick and her twin brothers, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

"Spent 11/11 at the happiest place on earth with the happiest girl on earth," Abby wrote in the caption.

"Happy Birthday, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon! We love you," the proud mom noted.

Canon rushed to the comment section and penned down a sweet note under the post, expressing his love for his daughter.

"Such an amazing birthday for Beautiful!! I love my Family!!"

It is pertinent to mention that Nick along with Beautiful and twin sons Zion and Zillion is father to nine more kids, whom he shares with five different women.

He shared three kids, sons Rise Messiah Cannon and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

Nick also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and two children with Alyssa Scott: daughter Halo Marie Cannon and son Zen, who passed away at the age of five months due to brain cancer.