Jennifer Garner reveals one very unexpected holiday decoration

Jennifer Garner shows off festive décor at LA home

Jennifer Garner is getting her Los Angeles home holiday-ready, with one decoration stealing the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

In a new Instagram post shared Thursday, the 13 Going on 30 star, 53, offered an insider look at her Christmas setup.

The video began with a look at a wreath with a red bow hanging on her vegetable greenhouse, with the trees in her yard wrapped in red-and-white fabric to mimic candy canes.

Garner then filmed herself walking toward a towering metal dinosaur sculpture in her yard, which is currently wearing a stuffed turkey on its head. “Me: Christmas,” she wrote in the caption. “My dinosaur: Hold your horses,” marking the ongoing Thanksgiving season.

Garner gave a full home tour in a September 2024 Architectural Digest video, showing her longtime love of gardening.

In the interview, she showed her “little orchard” and clover lawn, saying the outdoor space means a lot to her. She also admitted she’s usually private, but the house is something she’s genuinely proud of.

Garner shares her three kids, including Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.