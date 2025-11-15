Police will arrest Kanye West if he does this in concert

Kanye West to face jail if he promotes Nazism at Brazil concert

Ahead of his concert in São Paulo, Brazil, local authorities have warned Kanye West that if he “makes any kind of apology for Nazism” during the show, he will be arrested.



In its strict warning, the State Public Prosecutor’s Office says the orders have been given to riot police, who will be on standby during the concert.

If Ye violates the hate speech law, not only he but also the show promoters, Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos (Faublous Fabz), will face arrest.

Metrópoles, an online news outlet in Brazil, reported this, stating it is an effort by the authorities to prevent Kanye from performing Heil Hitler, a track that sparked much furore.



Amid the warning, no venue has been confirmed yet. Previously, the Interlagos racetrack was announced to hold the concert. Last month, however, it was canceled.

In addition, Ricardo Nunes, who is the mayor of São Paulo, voiced his opposition to providing a public space for the concert.

It is worth noting that Kanye's date to perform in the Brazilian city comes at this month's end.