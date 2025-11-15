 
Eddie Murphy opens up about the choice that saved his life in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy revealed what kept him from Hollywood’s dangers

November 15, 2025

Eddie Murphy shares how he avoided Hollywood’s darkest pitfalls
Eddie Murphy is opening up about surviving 50 years in Hollywood.

In a recent chat with People for its weekly issue, the legendary comedian discussed his decades-long career and things he did and did not through out his career.

“In a business where people come and go, most people don’t get 50 years,” he said.

The iconic comedian's Netflix documentary Being Eddie is running on the streaming channel.

Eddie revealed that one of the reasons he was safe from the pitfall in the industry, including deadly drug and alcohol addictions, was his self-love.

“My most important blessing is that I love myself I’ve always loved myself," he replied when asked about how he protected himself.

He went on to say, “I’ve always loved myself, always been my biggest fan. That’s at the core of all of the decisions that you make. Some people go through their whole lives and get to the end and say, ‘I finally love myself.’ I started out that way.”

In the new doc film Eddie looked back at the pain of losing friends Redd Foxx and Rick James due to drugs.

He also talked about his superstar peers, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, who faced "self-destructive" tendencies.

The comedian also shared that “just being Eddie" makes him the happiest.

"I love having my family around, and I love that I’ve been in this amazing business for so long," the proud dad of 10 added.

