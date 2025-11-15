Wilmer Valderrama reveals why acting hits 'so different' now

Wilmer Valderrama shares how his kids reshaped his Disney journey

Wilmer Valderrama is dishing on how fatherhood has changed acting for him.

During a recent chat with People at the premiere of Zootopia 2 in Los Angeles, the 45-year-old actor opened up about how things have shifted after becoming a father of two.

"It hits so different doing this type of movie," Valderrama said. "It's very different because at first, when I was doing the animation, I did it because I had a nephew [who] was like, I don't like what you're watching on TV. I'm gonna do Handy Manny, right?"

Valderrama, who welcomed his second kid, son Wolf, in July with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, went on to say, "So, Handy Manny was something that I loved. It was the first time a bilingual character was on television and invited everyone to discover a beautiful culture, and I just love Disney."

"Then I had kids and I was like, 'Oh my god, imagine one day they're looking at me.' And my daughter started recognizing me in Encanto, so it just made it three times more emotional and if they call me to do anything Disney, I'm there," he added.

Valderrama is also dad to a four-year-old daughter Nakano.