Princess Beatrice key role amid secret Andrew negotiation

King Charles appoints Princess Beatrice with new role amid Andrew negotiation

After Buckingham Palace issued a statement declaring that the fallen Prince Andrew would be stripped of his titles and Royal honours, a burning question came into everyone’s mind:

Will his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have the same punishment?

Retaining their princess titles, the duo have managed to dodge being completely tainted by the scandals that are engulfing their parents.

However, they will never be getting their hands on the lucrative lease that Andrew held on Royal Lodge.

The disgraced Duke has finally accepted he must vacate the grand 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle, where he'd lived with ex-wife Sarah for years, which is why the sisters cannot call it their own.

Andrew is expected to relocate to Sandringham, King Charles's private Norfolk estate but Sarah Ferguson won't be accompanying him to the sprawling 20,000-acre property, instead finding her own accommodation elsewhere.

Last week, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie emerged in West London, where photographers captured them embracing each other warmly on the street.

Body language specialist Judi James told the Mirror: "it looks pretty obvious that Eugenie and Beatrice are obtaining some much-needed support and comfort from each other while family relationships implode around them."

The expert continued, "Their parting hug makes them look vulnerable and in need of comfort here.”

"Eugenie clings with both arms round her sister's waist while Beatrice gently strokes Eugenie's back while their chins rest on each other's shoulders in a ritual that would normally suggest distress or even grief,” she concluded.

However, even amidst the ongoing controversy, Beatrice has been entrusted with a new, prominent role: she is now the deputy patron of Outward Bound, a charity dedicated to empowering young people through outdoor activities and adventures, as per the Mirror.

Her uncle, Prince Edward, is currently serving as the Royal patron of the charity, a position which was previously held by the late Prince Philip for many years.

Princess Beatrice recently attended a charity event at St. James's Palace alongside Prince Edward as well.