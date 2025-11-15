Andrew Mountbatten Windsor making King Charles' choke on his food amid cancer fight

King Charles is choking on his food because of brother Andrew

Following the cancer-stricken King’s 77th birthday which happened on November 14th, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner turned up to chat with Fox News Digital and gave a pretty candid take on the whole situation surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and the monarch’s impossible situation surrounding it all.

For those still unversed, a new email has since been leaked that confirms Virginia Guifree’s claims about having met with then-Prince Andrew at the time she was 17-years-old, a claim that the disgraced royal has vehemently denied in both his official statements and interviews.

Advertisement

That email, sent by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Andrew reads, “Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew.”

Its led Mr Pelham to say that the King probably ended up “choking on his birthday cake” yesterday “as more allegations over Andrew are revealed.”

Because now that his title of prince, his dukedom of York and his military honors have been stripped, “there is little more the king can do to further punish his erstwhile brother,” in the words of the expert.

In the view of the public “Andrew is sidelined. But the king wonders how he can preserve the monarchy from this latest twist, knowing that further recriminations may continue.”

Also “brotherly love between them is at an all-time low,” and to make matters worse “Prince William is said to be demanding that all these revelations mean not showing any leniency towards Andrew.”

King Charles’ Statement About Andrew’s Title:

On the day the news broke Buckingham Palace said, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Prince Andrew's Statement Prior to Title Removal:

Posted on the Royal Family's website it reads, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."