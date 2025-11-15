Kate Middleton putting pressure on Prince William for THIS major reason

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be putting her own pressure on Prince William amid King Charles health worries.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the Prince of Wales is apparently not waiting for King Charles before asserting his power over the throne.

Prince William has also received a major ultimatum from Kate Middleton to launch a coup and wrest control from Camilla as the Princess of Wales is seemingly desperate to become queen.

The royal sources claimed Prince William has already decided that King Charles is unfit to rule, and does not want to wait to restore a regal sense of honor to the British monarchy.

The royal sources further claimed Queen Camilla is "fuming" over how William and Kate pushed her aside, undermined the monarch and "bulldozed their way" into taking over the response to the fallout from former Duke of York Andrew's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Once Charles agreed to give up control to William, distraught Camilla clutched her pearls, collapsed from grief and exclaimed, 'Don’t do this to me!'", the insider added.

The report, citing royal insiders said King Charles has finally agreed to cede power to William because he knows his poor health is leading to growing global concerns.

The monarch is still in a battle against an undisclosed form of cancer that is said to be incurable.