Storm Claudia leaves Zara Tindall struggling with her hat

Zara Tindall was seen struggling to keep her hat being swept away as Storm Claudia battered Cheltenham Racecourse's Countryside Day.

The daughter of Princess was there to attend the inaugural day of the November Meeting, which honours rural traditions alongside premier horse racing, despite the severe weather warnings

GB News wrote that Zara visibly fought against the wind and rain throughout her appearance.

Authorities issued weather alerts across central England and south Wales as the storm delivered an entire month's rainfall within 24 hours.

The outlet reported that a large number of people were in attendance at the three-day festival which celebrates excellence in countryside pursuits and elite equestrian sport despite the challenging weather

Zara, who secured silver in eventing at London 2012 and holds world championship titles, regularly supports racing events across the country.



