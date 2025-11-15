Sarah Furguson develops a death wish as she pickles her organs

Sarah Furguson has been ‘pickling’ her organs

Sarah Furguson is slowly starting to look more and more suicidal as the days go by.

The warning has been delivered by a palace source and aide who wishes to remain anonymous.

The aide in question spoke to RadarOnline about the ongoing issues that are surrounding the former Duchess.

According to their findings, “Sarah's been drinking heavily lately. She says it helps her unwind, but it's gone way beyond that – she's staying up late most nights with a glass in her hand.”

Right now “everyone around her is deeply concerned because she seems genuinely scared about what's ahead.”

What makes it even worse though, according to the insider is that “considering her recent health issues, what she's doing – pickling her organs – could be seen as suicidal or a death wish.”

The same source didn’t end there either, instead they doubled down on her current state and added, “she's become very fragile and emotional. Some nights she talks about everything she's lost – her place in the family, her home, her direction in life.”

Currently she is also completely “terrified of ending up with nothing, and those close to her are afraid she might reach a breaking point,” they concluded by saying.

For those unversed, while Fergie’s ex-husband Andrew is being moved to Windsor Castle by King Charles, and will be housed in the monarch’s private estate, his ex-wife is not being offered such an arrangement and is said to be making living arrangements for herself.

Recent reports suggest she may be moving to Portugal to one of her daughters, but earlier claims slated she might consider moving somewhere in London.