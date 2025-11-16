 
How can Andrew ‘avoid' legal charges in Jeffrey Epstein scandal?

Andrew could come across major consequences after latest revelation about his life

Eleen Bukhari
November 16, 2025

Andrew could face dire consequences of new information revealed about him and Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York, who claims he is not guilty of sexually abusing late Virginia Giuffre, trafficked to him by Epstein, is exposed in new thread of emails.

In a conversation with a journalist, Epstein is spotted exposing Andrew and his relationship with Giuffre.

After the revelation, expert Andrew Lownie tells Mirror: "This new information dump is the nail in the coffin for Prince Andrew, highlighting the lies he has told about his association with Jeffrey Epstein."

Lownie said: "There is still much more to emerge but there can be no doubt now about how deeply involved [he was] with the convicted paedophile. Andrew needs to be investigated as a flight risk and his passport should be surrendered."

He added: "I think there is a good chance Andrew would avoid any possible legal charges by going to Middle East like King Juan Carlos. That would certainly suit the Royal Family. If the authorities are serious about investigating him and holding him to account then his passport needs to be confiscated."

