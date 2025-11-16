Sarah Ferguson is told ‘wise' way out of Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson is told her way out of Royal disgrace is laying low.

The former Duchess of York, who has been banished from Royal life and privileges, is told to move abroad.

Advertisement

A Royal expert tells Daily Express: “When in disgrace, it can be wise to go into exile. Sarah Ferguson, who has been banished from the Royal Family in disgrace, has reportedly decided to stay with her daughter, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in their home in Portugal.”

"She was a disaster as a working royal; her debts and the scandals surrounding her became a cause celebre, but she had an ability to bounce back, which many admired.”

But he added: “She may well be involved in further scandal when the Epstein files are finally released.

“The Palace have rightly made clear that someone so notorious for her shamelessly venal behaviour is now banished. The charities she was attached to have rejected her. She would undoubtedly be a useful witness for the FBI, relating what she knew of Epstein’s accomplices,” he added.

“Andrew is involved in further scandal as more compromising emails emerge, moving abroad is only sensible for her. There are many who hope she will not move back!” he noted.