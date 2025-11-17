Tensions in Parton family heat up post Freida's shock post about Dolly

Photo: Here's how Dolly Parton actually feels about sister's alarming post amid health scares

Dolly Parton is reportedly annoyed after sister Freida Parton created unnecessary drama surrounded her health.

As fans will know, Freida Parton set off a wave of concern among fans after posting an alarming message about her legendary sister Dolly Parton's health.

On Facebook, Freida revealed, "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister Dolly."

"Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

However, Dolly was quick to reassure fans with her trademark wit.

She posted an Instagram video titled "I ain't dead yet," which brought a sigh of relief across her followers.

Nonetheless, according to a new report from RadarOnline.com, Freida’s urgent post may have stirred up some family tension.

"Her timing could not have been worse," a source claimed.

"The stakes are so high with Dolly's health on the line. This is the last thing she needs."

Moreover, just days earlier, Dolly had announced the postponement of her highly anticipated Las Vegas shows to 2026, due to upcoming medical procedures.

Freida later walked back her comments, admitting she may have gone too far. She insisted she "didn't mean to scare anyone" and clarified that Dolly was merely "a little under the weather."