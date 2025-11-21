Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox during Phoenix show

MGK honours Megan Fox onstage amid post-split bond

Machine Gun Kelly honoured Megan Fox during two moments of his Phoenix show Tuesday, the opening night of his 67-date Lost Americana World Tour.

MGK, 35, performed his song Orpheus while standing on a prop Statue of Liberty hand, smoking and singing the track Fox helped inspire on his latest album.

During another moment in the show, he played Fox’s voice from Banyan Tree (Interlude) and tweaked the lyric from “she loves a boy so much” to “she loved a boy so much.”

Orpheus ties back to the couple’s history, including the loss of their daughter at 10 weeks in 2022, something Fox wrote about in her 2023 book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

MGK later told Apple Music’s Travis Mills that he wrote the song himself but borrowed lines from the private love notes they had exchanged over the years. He said Fox’s writing influenced the track so much that she deserved credit.

MGK also revealed that the first line of Orpheus came from the night they miscarried and found a mysterious seed in their home, something he called “unexplainable” and symbolically powerful.

The pair, who met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and were engaged from January 2022 to March 2023, were most recently seen together on July 22 in Liberia.

Us Weekly reports the two are now planning to spend the holidays with their seven-month-old daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, and are “closer than ever,” though another source says Fox is giving MGK another chance only if he proves he’s committed.