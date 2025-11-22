Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'priority' for next year revealed

Royal insiders have revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘priority’ for next year despite that could leave Prince William ‘furious’.

Speaking to the Heatworld, the royal source claims in the midst of their ongoing royal feud, Meghan and Harry are making their Australia tour a ‘priority’ for next year.

The royal source tells the publication, “They have been wanting to go back to Australia for a while now, they’d love to take Archie and Lily. It’s a place that holds a lot of special memories for them, it was the first royal tour they ever did and Meghan was pregnant with Archie when they were there, so taking the kids back would be very meaningful.”

“And, it’s such a gorgeous place, who doesn’t want to go? The only issue is finding the time in their schedules. But they are saying it’s a priority for next year, ideally in the first quarter,” the close confidant added.

Despite several ‘warnings’, Harry and Meghan’s latest bombshell move has further ‘infuriated’ Prince William, the source further said.

The fresh claims came days after Harry and Meghan held a crucial meeting with celebrity psychic Angela Pearl and later informed her via a letter that they will be visiting Australia soon.

In the letter, they say, “Dear Angela. We wanted to thank you for joining us... Your energy and insight were such a welcome addition...

“On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch especially as we look to visit Australia again.”