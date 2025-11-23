 
Geo News

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is starting to suffer alongside Sarah Ferguson

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Sarah Ferguson’s anguish grows at a rapid rate

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have found themselves in a bind
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have found themselves in a bind

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has hit an all time low in general, and friends warn the former Duke and Duchess are feeling antsy and ‘trapped’ because “they can hardly fall any lower” and “are fed up being prisoners in their own home.”

After all “there comes a point where the only way is up and I think they have now reached that.”

for those unversed, the disgraced royal is slated to be moved in ‘months’ to King Charles’ private estate in Sandringham.

As for Sarah Ferguson the insider told Womans' Day, she “has been drinking a fair bit, but then she always has, loving Laurent-Perrier pink champagne.”

However, she does not seem to have lost her motivation for a resurrection because “she’s now joking that when she lives separately from Andrew it will make it easier to date again.”

According to the same source “she has quipped about becoming a ‘Cougar’ and is on the lookout for a younger man who can satisfy her in every way.”

However, when it comes to priorities for Fergie, the insider admitted that it comes down to just one thing and that is that “she wants someone to make her laugh again, but also attend to her romantic needs.” Reason being she and Andrew, though in the same house have not been together in years.

Before signing off the source also highlighted where the former prince stands in all this as well and said, “Andrew meanwhile has said he wants a new life and he may not go to Sandringham.”

More From Royals

Sarah Ferguson launches into survival mode: ‘Screaming at the Royal Family'
Sarah Ferguson launches into survival mode: ‘Screaming at the Royal Family'
King Charles launches surprising tribute to Queen Elizabeth video
King Charles launches surprising tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson's secret plans to ‘spin' her story around without Andrew exposed
Sarah Ferguson's secret plans to ‘spin' her story around without Andrew exposed
The only person who keeps King Charles' in gets exposed
The only person who keeps King Charles' in gets exposed
Andrew faces fresh allegations as cops hunt emails linked to Virginia Giuffre
Andrew faces fresh allegations as cops hunt emails linked to Virginia Giuffre
Meghan Markle's fight for a home that dosnt ‘belittle' Prince Harry comes to light
Meghan Markle's fight for a home that dosnt ‘belittle' Prince Harry comes to light
King Charles set to visit US in 'major moment' for Donald Trump administration video
King Charles set to visit US in 'major moment' for Donald Trump administration
Keir Starmer speaks out US Congress' calls for Andrew's testimony
Keir Starmer speaks out US Congress' calls for Andrew's testimony
Meghan Markle risks marital trouble with Prince Harry at Thanksgiving
Meghan Markle risks marital trouble with Prince Harry at Thanksgiving