Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is starting to suffer alongside Sarah Ferguson

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have found themselves in a bind

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has hit an all time low in general, and friends warn the former Duke and Duchess are feeling antsy and ‘trapped’ because “they can hardly fall any lower” and “are fed up being prisoners in their own home.”

After all “there comes a point where the only way is up and I think they have now reached that.”

for those unversed, the disgraced royal is slated to be moved in ‘months’ to King Charles’ private estate in Sandringham.

As for Sarah Ferguson the insider told Womans' Day, she “has been drinking a fair bit, but then she always has, loving Laurent-Perrier pink champagne.”

However, she does not seem to have lost her motivation for a resurrection because “she’s now joking that when she lives separately from Andrew it will make it easier to date again.”

According to the same source “she has quipped about becoming a ‘Cougar’ and is on the lookout for a younger man who can satisfy her in every way.”

However, when it comes to priorities for Fergie, the insider admitted that it comes down to just one thing and that is that “she wants someone to make her laugh again, but also attend to her romantic needs.” Reason being she and Andrew, though in the same house have not been together in years.

Before signing off the source also highlighted where the former prince stands in all this as well and said, “Andrew meanwhile has said he wants a new life and he may not go to Sandringham.”