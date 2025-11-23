Sarah Ferguson's secret plans to ‘spin' her story around without Andrew exposed

Sarah Ferguson’s plans for 2026 have come to light, and they involve romance, and the like, allegedly.

News of the former Duchess’ plans regarding her life have been shared with Heat World, during one of the sources’ chats.

According to their findings, despite no confirmation hitting the press about where Fergie will move after Andrew shifts from Royal Lodge to King Charles’ private Sandringham estate, she appears to have plans at least in one department.

According to the source, “Now that she’s no longer hitching her wagon to Andrew it’s opened up a lot of choices to her, or at least she’s convinced it has. She’s still full of vigor and even after this huge fall from grace she’s got this unshakable will to keep going.”

“She says there’s no reason she can’t throw herself back into the dating game and land a rich man to make the rest of her days a whole lot easier. She’s always had a certain charm that attracts powerful and wealthy men and in her view she’s not lost that. She’s refusing to hide away and determined to use all of her resources to bounce back.”

Furthermore, the source also claims, “Sarah is casting her net far and wide on her manhunt and says she’s got plenty of contacts overseas that she’s been reaching out to. She wants to reinvent herself and that means finding someone who can match her lifestyle and take some of the pressure off financial.”

That is precisely why “giving that up isn’t an option for her and let's face it, unless she wins the lotto, the odds of her getting that kind of money on her own are almost none,” the source also went as far as to say.

“Really the only chance she has to keep this kind of life of luxury going is to marry someone that can provide it for her.” That is why being separated from Andrew in this way “it’s like having the golden handcuffs taken off, or at least that’s how she’s trying to spin it.”