Meghan Markle's 'calculated' move to be 'seen by everyone' in Hollywood revealed

Meghan Markle makes 'calculated' move in Hollywood hotspot

Meghan Markle’s interviewer pointed out her calculated move to be seen in a high-profile celebrity setting.

Meghan’s Harper’s Bazaar cover story has more than one instance that is being mocked by experts and fans alike.

Many royal commentators have criticized her decision to be announced as Duchess of Sussex when the interviewer was the only other person in the room.

Journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge met Meghan more than once to interview her for the cover story. In another meeting, Meghan took her to the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

She wrote: "Now it’s lunchtime at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I’ve followed Meghan underneath the iconic green-and-white-striped awning of the entryway and through the cream-carpeted lobby and outdoors onto the patio, where a live piano player’s notes accompany our procession."

"Long the see-and-be-seen spot for Hollywood dealmaking and politicking, it is a calculated choice as the site for my first interview with Meghan. We are ushered to a circular table in the corner of the garden, a prime seat where we can see the other diners and they can see the three of us," she added.

Now, New York Post’s Caitlyn Becker has bashed Meghan’s move, saying on the NY POSTcast: "Quite the hotspot, there’s one in New York. If you haven’t heard of this, it’s like impossible to get into. These two sat at a prime table, at a prime hotspot where they could be seen by everyone. The interviewer called it a calculated move."