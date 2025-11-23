'Toxic' Andrew shunned by London's elite clubs in major blow

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor faces new fallout as London's elite clubs ban him

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been debarred from London’s private members' clubs.

The mass ban came after the Savage Club, a gentlemen's club in London, revoked his lifetime membership after he lost his titles due to the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

The notice from the club read, "The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club's established traditions and standards."

The Savage Club was founded in 1857 and calls itself "one of the leading bohemian gentleman's clubs in London."

"The Savage Club's move opened the floodgates. All other members' clubs in London have now quietly agreed not to let him in," a source said, per Radar Online.

"He is toxic and lost and has nowhere to go but his own home - and he now has to find a new one of those," the source added.

The source referred to Andrew being forced out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor after being stripped of his titles by his brother King Charles.

The King’s move came as leaked emails puportedly showed that Andrew was in contact with Jeffrey Epstein even after his conviction.

Other leaked emails showed that Andrew asked his police protection officers to dig up dirt on his sexual abuse accuser Virgina Giuffre so he could discredit her. The Met police are looking into the emails of his protection officers. An inquiry is also being pursued by the U.S. congress into Jeffrey Epstein’s connectoins in the wake of many leake demails with well known figures.