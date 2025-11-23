Kate Middleton leaves it to public to judge Christmas face-off with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton lets public choose winner in Christmas clash with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is leaving it to the public to judge the Christmas clash with Meghan Markle, a new report has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will debut on December 3, just two days before Kate’s Christmas carol service.

According to insiders, it is a deliberate effort on Meghan’s end to try to overshadow Kate, however, the Princess of Wales could not care less.

They said that Kate, who devotes significant effort to the annual program, finds Meghan’s move “pointed” but ultimately “a bit silly.”

"It's meaningful to her. The timing of Meghan's project felt pointed – but Kate thinks the whole thing is just a bit silly,” they said.

The source noted that Prince William’s wife feels confident about the holiday season and would let the public decide who truly shines this Christmas.

"Kate doesn't expect warmth from Meghan and Meghan certainly doesn't expect it from Kate,” they said, adding, "But when it comes to Christmas this year, Kate feels confident.”

“She thinks Meghan's attempt to overshadow her is just another misstep – and she's happy to let the public decide."