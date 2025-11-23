 
Geo News

Kate Middleton leaves it to public to judge Christmas face-off with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton reportedly unfazed by Meghan Markle Christmas show two days before her Christmas carol concert is scheduled

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Kate Middleton lets public choose winner in Christmas clash with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton lets public choose winner in Christmas clash with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is leaving it to the public to judge the Christmas clash with Meghan Markle, a new report has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will debut on December 3, just two days before Kate’s Christmas carol service.

According to insiders, it is a deliberate effort on Meghan’s end to try to overshadow Kate, however, the Princess of Wales could not care less.

They said that Kate, who devotes significant effort to the annual program, finds Meghan’s move “pointed” but ultimately “a bit silly.”

"It's meaningful to her. The timing of Meghan's project felt pointed – but Kate thinks the whole thing is just a bit silly,” they said.

Kate Middleton leaves it to public to judge Christmas face-off with Meghan Markle

The source noted that Prince William’s wife feels confident about the holiday season and would let the public decide who truly shines this Christmas.

"Kate doesn't expect warmth from Meghan and Meghan certainly doesn't expect it from Kate,” they said, adding, "But when it comes to Christmas this year, Kate feels confident.”

“She thinks Meghan's attempt to overshadow her is just another misstep – and she's happy to let the public decide."

More From Royals

Meghan Markle's 'calculated' move to be 'seen by everyone' in Hollywood revealed video
Meghan Markle's 'calculated' move to be 'seen by everyone' in Hollywood revealed
Sarah Ferguson weighs drastic move as Andrew's behaviour leaves her ‘quietly mad'
Sarah Ferguson weighs drastic move as Andrew's behaviour leaves her ‘quietly mad'
Sarah Ferguson launches into survival mode: ‘Screaming at the Royal Family'
Sarah Ferguson launches into survival mode: ‘Screaming at the Royal Family'
King Charles launches surprising tribute to Queen Elizabeth video
King Charles launches surprising tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson's secret plans to ‘spin' her story around without Andrew exposed
Sarah Ferguson's secret plans to ‘spin' her story around without Andrew exposed
The only person who keeps King Charles' in gets exposed
The only person who keeps King Charles' in gets exposed
Andrew faces fresh allegations as cops hunt emails linked to Virginia Giuffre
Andrew faces fresh allegations as cops hunt emails linked to Virginia Giuffre
Meghan Markle's fight for a home that dosnt ‘belittle' Prince Harry comes to light
Meghan Markle's fight for a home that dosnt ‘belittle' Prince Harry comes to light
King Charles set to visit US in 'major moment' for Donald Trump administration video
King Charles set to visit US in 'major moment' for Donald Trump administration