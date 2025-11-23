Princess Anne's desired to ‘choke, strangle' ex-sister in law Sarah Ferguson

In Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the reaction Princess Anne had when Sarah Ferguson’s pictures having her toes sucked in the South of France came out.

For those unversed, this is the moment that caused the public divorce between the then-Duchess of York and her ex husband Andrew.

Reports even allege that Andrew’s sister Princess Anne ended up feeling so shocked at the pictures, as well as Fergie’s reaction to them that she wanted to ‘throttle’ her.

The reaction she had has been referenced in the book by royal historian Andrew Lownie.

He wrote that the morning the news came to light, Fergie had followed Andrew to Balmoral after holidaying with John Bryan, the man in question and also her ‘financial advisor’.

The moment “she entered the breakfast room to find everyone reading the story” the author claims she ‘fled’.

“One person, who was present, told the duchess's biographer Chris Hutchins that the Princess Royal 'came close to throttling' Sarah, and at dinner told her what she thought of her: 'There was not one voice raised against Anne’,” he also said.

"Prince Andrew's anger melted into sadness and he buried himself in the special reports compiled for the Queen, which she did not hesitate to let him read'.”

However, a servant quoted claims Fergie “acted in the strangest way” when caught.

“You would have thought she was the person wronged, as if she had every right to go on holiday with another man, kiss and cuddle him, and the only person who had behaved wrongly were the photographer and the editors of the newspapers who had published the pictures.”