Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash after being spotted in 'missing' Chanel dress

Meghan Markle sparks scandal after wearing dress allegedly missing from 2022 shoot

Meghan Markle has sparked fresh controversy after she was spotted wearing a very expensive Chanel dress that she first donned during a photo shoot in 2022.

Fans noticed that the dress, originally seen at Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 Paris Fashion Week show, now valued at nearly $8,000 on resale markets, is exactly the same one she wore for The Cut magazine three years ago.

The resurfaced dress, the Duchess of Sussex donned when she and Prince Harry visited New York City in October. Her astrologer pal Angela Pearl posted a photos of the couple on Instagram, showing her wearing the Chanel tweed dress from the old photo shoot while out for dinner at the private SoHo House.

It is pertinent to mention that this brought rumours about Meghan Markle not returning clothes from past shoots. A journalist previously shared that the designers were shocked when the Duchess of Sussex did not return items from the shoots, including dresses and jewelry.

However, the wife of Prince Harry never commented on the accusations.

Additionally, Meghan also wore a green dress earlier this month from her Variety magazine photo shoot in 2022 for her Netflix promo. This sparked further speculations of the former Suits alum keeping clothes from shoots.