Sarah Ferguson ready to break silence on Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson reportedly thinking of big tell-all interview to expose ex-husband Andrew

Geo News Digital Desk
November 23, 2025

Sarah Ferguson set to lift lid on Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein links

Sarah Ferguson may soon expose ex-husband Andrew by discussing his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in a major tell-all TV interview.

According to reports, the former Duchess of York would discuss what she knew about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

GB News reported that American channels are offering large sums of money to Fergie to speak on Andrew and Epstein ties.

However, they noted that any interview is expected to be tough, similar to ex-Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. 

Speaking on the matter, a source told The Sun, "Andrew has had his chance to tell the story. Now it's Fergie's time.”

But Palace aides are worried Fergie might say something that could embarrass King Charles or other royals.

"There's a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the Royal family,” the insider said.

They added, “But there's not much they can do to stop her. Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she's thinking things over very carefully.

"She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation.

"It would also give her the chance to spell out the fact she knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls.

"Sarah is actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she's done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated."

