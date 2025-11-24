Billie Eilish, James Cameron’s concert movie release date revealed

Billie Eilish has recently announced release date of her upcoming concert movie co-directed by James Cameron.

The Blue crooner turned to Instagram on November 23 and opened up that the Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) will release next year.

In the caption, Billie wrote that the concert movie, co-directed by the singer and Titanic director, will hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

This will reportedly be produced by Paramount and in partnership with Darkroom Records, Interscope Films and Lightstorm Entertainment.

“This has been one of my favourite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with James has truly been a dream come true… Can’t wait for you all to see it,” explained the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Billie’s fans expressed their elation in the comment section and even garnered more than one million likes.

One said, “I am absolutely watching this 10 times a day.”

Another remarked, “WE NEED IT WORLDWIDE.”

Earlier in July at a Manchester concert, Billie revealed that she was working on “very, very special” project.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James and it’s going to be in 3D,” mentioned the Lovely singer.

The Grammy winner told the crowd at the time, “So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him.”

“He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also, I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” she added.