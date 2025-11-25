Prince William, Kate change key royal tradition to protect Prince George

Prince William, Kate Middleton change key royal tradition to protect Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton have set a strict condition for Prince George as an important milestone approaches for the young royal.

The eldest Wales child, who marked his 12th birthday this year, will be starting secondary school next year, and the decision regarding the choice of school has reportedly overwhelmed the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, it is anticipated that George will be following in the footsteps of his father and uncle Prince Harry and will be enrolled into all-boys Eton College, much to Kate’s dismay.

Sources have suggested previously that Princess Kate had been eyeing her own alma mater Marlborough College in Berkshire, a co-educational institution. Although school insiders at Eton have indicated that decision has already been made.

In any case, William and Kate have ensured that the announcement for the new school will be made that the “the eleventh hour, possibly as late as September 2026” to avoid as much “fanfare” as possible, according to Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide, Melanie Sanderson.

She explained that not only George but his school and his peers will all come under intense media scrutiny and once the news drops, it will trigger a media frenzy.

The Waleses “want to minimise this” and allow for an easy transition to his new school as every new place requires some time to adjust. The parents want to ensure that George experiences “a smoother adjustment to his new academic environment without excessive public scrutiny”.

Prince George currently attends Lambrook School with his two siblings, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

When Prince William was enrolled in Eton, the announcement was made three months prior. However, in 2022, when William’s own children were enrolled in Lambrook, he broke tradition as the news came only two weeks before school started.