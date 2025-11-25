Princess Kate is in 'good health' to lead royal family in 2026

Kate Middleton shared positive news with the world that she is ready to lead the royal family alongside King Charles and Prince William after a health scare.

In March 2024, the future Queen Catherine made a shocking announcement about her cancer diagnosis, leaving her fans devastated.

Following the challenging chemotherapy phase, at the beginning of 2025, Princess Kate revealed that she is in remission from cancer.

During the first phase of 2025, George, Charlotte and Louis' mother avoided undertaking back-to-back royal engagements, prioritising her health and family time.

However, in recent times, the Princess of Wales stepped out for meaningful causes to honour her role as an active working member of the firm.

On November 19, Prince William and Kate made a much-awaited joint red carpet appearance at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Dressed in a floor-length velvet gown, the future Queen grabbed attention.

Now, breaking down Catherine's makeup look and especially her pink lipstick for the glitzy event, makeup expert Jo Martin said that "Pink is associated with good health."

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, Jo shared, "Rosy cheeks or a healthy flush appear when you add a pink lipstick. You instantly can look less tired and overall, much healthier."

It appears that Princess Kate has dropped a major hint about her health going in the right direction after a tough cancer battle.