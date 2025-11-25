Queen Camilla loses ‘scandalous’ family friend

Queen Camilla received a rather sad news as she lost a firm friend who had once been a rival to the her when it came to matters of the heart.

Before Camilla married King Charles, she was married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles. Even though, Camilla had a rivalry with Princess Diana over Charles, she also had a love rival with her ex-husband.

Lady Amabel Lindsay was the daughter of the 9th Earl of Hardwicke and a frenemy of the King Charles’s wife. In the early 60s, Camilla and Amabel were both vying for the attention of Andrew.

There was a time when Camilla had caught Amabel in a compromising position with Andrew, royal editor Richard Eden cites late journalist Nigel Dempster.

“Andrew was living in a flat in Portobello Road, NottingHill, to which Camilla had a key,” a friend had told Nigel. “One day she let herself in when he was not expecting her, and she found him flustered.”

The pal continued, “She knew someone else was in the flat and looking around found Lady Amabel, somewhat disarrayed, crouched behind the sofa.”

At the time, Lady Amabel was married to Patrick Lindsay, head of the Old Masters Department at Christie’s auctioneers. He died of cancer in 1986.

In the end, it was Camilla who ended up typing the knot with Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 after they began dating in 1967.

Despite the scandal of the love triangle, Camilla was reportedly pals with Lady Amabel. However, all of the grievances would now probably be put aside, as Amabel died at the age of 90 last week.