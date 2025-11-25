Sarah Ferguson inches closer to more 'embarrassment' amid Royal Lodge exit

The former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, warned about further embarrassment after she was reportedly offered lucrative deals, which could cause potential damage to the royal family.

Since suffering from personal and professional setbacks, Fergie is desperate to tell her side of the story through a bombshell book or an interview, sources claimed.

The new update seemingly gave a new headache to King Charles as he keeps saving his reign and royal family members from negative spotlight.

Richard Fitzwilliams issued an alarming update for Fergie, asking her to step back from making such moves.

He told express.co.uk, "There is little doubt that if Sarah Ferguson consented to some sort of kiss and tell interview, there would be plenty of takers and they would pay her substantial sums."

“Also, if the interviews given by Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The rise and fall of the House of York, are anything to go by, a large amount is yet to be revealed, which could prove extremely embarrassing to her," the royal commentator said.

Mr Richard called Beatrice and Eugenie's mother's days as working royal 'a disaster,' dubbing her "totally shameless."

Sarah Ferguson received a warning ahead of leaving Royal Lodge on the monarch's orders.