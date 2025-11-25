Andrew won't live long in UK

Andrew sets his eyes on a perfect place to live - not in the UK

Andrew Windsor's days are said to be numbered in the UK as he has found a perfect place to live without being questioned and interrogated over his past scandal.

The former prince has set his eyes on the Middle East as he's allegedly planning to flee from his brother's kingdom after UK Prime Minister reacted to calls for him to testify in the US over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Fergie's ex-partner will reportedly retreat to a fortified $13million villa in Abu Dhabi as political and legal pressure is mounting amid protests from the anti-monarchists.

'He has made up his mind to say goodbye to Britons for good, but some of his family boundries still stopping him from taking such a big decision of his life,' a royal insider has claimed.

He has expidited his efforts to leave Britain after Keir Starmer signaled support for Andrew giving evidence to a US investigation.

As per several reports, he will shift in a palace. The luxurious villa sits within the Sea Palace compound, a heavily guarded complex owned by the UAE royal family.

It emerges after Starmer's statement on Andrew's scandal, saying: 'I don't comment on his particular case. But a general principle I've held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kinds of cases should give that evidence to those that need it.'