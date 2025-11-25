Ryan Reynolds feels uncomfortable with people pleaser on movie sets

Ryan Reynolds has recently expressed his discomfort with people pleaser on movie sets.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed that he welcomed “dissent and feedback” when people agreed with his ideas due to leadership style.

Ryan explained how he attained leadership qualities on movie sets while speaking with the Wall Street Journal Leadership chair, Maryam Banikarim, at The Wall Street Journal CMO Summit.

“I’m screwed if people start agreeing with me, cause I’m the boss or something. That makes him ill,” said the Free Guy actor.

Ryan opened up that his leadership style often “created wonderful conversation,” where he could get suggestions for improvement with his crew.

For those unversed, the Red Notice actor heads several businesses, including Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile and the production company Maximum Effort..

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan took a firmer leadership style on the set of 2011 movie, Green Lantern.

“Do you understand the work I've had to do to get to the place where I can just pass by that screen and not go, ‘Well, we could have...?’” continued the Adam Project actor.

However, Ryan shared that he had a more passive attitude in the industry about 15 years ago.

His mentality was, according to the Proposal actor was “Yes, sir; no, sir; how high can I jump, sir?' despite having 'strong opinions' that he often kept to himself with workplace politics in mind”.

Interestingly, Ryan learned that the accountability he faced as a leading man led him to take more charge on movie sets.

“They don't say ‘This producer's movie flopped or ‘This director’ – that’s me,” remarked the actor.

Therefore, Ryan noted at the time that if he’s “going to be on that headline, I'd like to be the architect of my own demise or success”.