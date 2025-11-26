 
Meghan Markle drops big surprise amid Prince Harry royal Christmas plans

Duchess of Sussex issues exciting 'As Ever' update after King Charles' new product launch

November 26, 2025

Meghan Markle shared good news with fans amid the chances of Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles in the upcoming festive season.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram stories, announcing '20%' off on As Ever's website, a gift from her side to the customers, soon after King Charles launched Highgrove Evergreen English Single Malt Whisky. 

"Our Gift to You: 20% Off Sitewide!" Meghan wrote and placed a link to her brand's website.

It is important to note that the former Suits actress delighted fans with a special surprise amid growing whispers about Harry joining the royals at Sandringham.

For the unversed, an insider told Closer Magazine that the Duke of Sussex is on "tenterhooks waiting to get the go-ahead to visit King Charles in England at Christmas," especially after the number of royal family members' appearances is in doubt.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will not be allowed to join the royals during their traditional festive break.

The appearance of their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, is also in doubt till now. 

Now, the Duke of Sussex is "adamant that he needs to be with his father any chance he gets," as he is "terribly homesick."

There has been no official update regarding an invitation for former royal Harry.

