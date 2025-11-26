Diana's last wish for Prince William, Prince Harry before death revealed

 
Princess Diana passed away in 1997 when William and Harry were 15 and 12 years old
Princess Diana took her guilt over her sons to her early grave. Now, her friend has finally revealed what Diana’s biggest regret was over Prince William and Prince Harry.

People magazine reported on November 24 that just 10 days before her death, the “people’s princess” confided in close friend Rosa Monckton that her 1995 Panorama interview had caused unexpected pain for Prince William and Prince Harry. And that regret weighed heavily on her.

The revelation happened during a quiet holiday in Greece in August 1997, the last trip Diana would take. Their conversation turned toward the interview that shocked the world two years earlier. Monckton recalls Diana telling her she wished she hadn’t done it “because of the harm she thought it had done to her boys.”

The Panorama broadcast became one of the most dissected interviews in modern history. Diana spoke openly about her marriage, her struggles with bulimia and her experience inside the monarchy.

But years later, a 2021 inquiry led by Lord Dyson found that journalist Martin Bashir secured the interview using forged bank documents and manipulative tactics.

“He’d told her she couldn’t talk about it. She cut people out because of that,” Monckton says, noting how vulnerable Diana felt at the time.

Investigative journalist Andy Webb later uncovered a trail of deception that extended far beyond the interview itself. “Her life became untethered,” he told People. “It was frenzied between the interview and her death.”

The findings enraged William and Harry. The Prince of Wales said the interview fuelled Diana’s “fear, paranoia and isolation,” while Harry bluntly stated, “Our mother lost her life because of this.” 

