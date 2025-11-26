Meghan Markle slams ‘false’ claims of keeping designer dress

Meghan Markle’s team is pushing back against reports suggesting she held onto a designer gown from a past photo shoot without authorisation.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, appears in new promotional promo for her upcoming Netflix holiday special With Love, Meghan, wearing a green, one-shoulder Galvan “Ushuaia” gown — the same $1,695 dress she wore during a 2022 Variety shoot.

After online speculation claimed she kept the gown without approval, her spokesperson issued a firm response.

“The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory,” the spokesperson told People magazine.

“Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.”

A source familiar with industry protocol also notes that it’s standard for high-profile talent to retain select wardrobe pieces from shoots, often for security reasons to prevent potential resale or unauthorised auction — a known risk for celebrity and royal-worn items.

Meghan’s wardrobe has long attracted outsized attention. During her time as a working royal, she — like other senior royals — could not accept gifted clothing.

Before her 2018 wedding, she purchased her outfits herself; afterwards, her official wardrobe budget was covered by then-Prince Charles, the norm for the family.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show in April, she reflected on the scrutiny around her fashion choices. “If you couldn’t hear me, how could I be heard through what I was wearing if that was what people were focusing on?” she said, adding that she tried to highlight small, values-driven brands with “a great ethos and female founders.”

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration premieres December 3, featuring appearances by Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Lindsay Roth.