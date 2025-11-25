Prince William shines in Wales as Harry set to deliver key address

Prince William charms Wales as Harry makes surprise appearance

Future monarch William has delighted locals with his heart-melting gesture during his latest trip to North Wales on Tuesday, November 25.

The heartwarming moment happened during the Prince of Wales' journey to Colwyn Bay, where he went on a beach walk with members of the Marine Conservation Society's Youth Ocean Network.

The royal, who was not accompanied by his wife Princess Kate to the trip, then met volunteers and young people involved in the project.

Upon meeting people, one individual grasped the Prince and hugged him. William reacted with smile and mingled with him, taking selfies.

The father of three heard stories from children as part of the Marine Conservation Society's Hiraeth Yn Y Mor project and discussed the importance of spending time by the sea for mental wellbeing. He then visited an organisation called Youth Shedz.

The Prince of Wales is set to travel to centres at the Wales Investment Summit, where he will champion Welsh industries and their appeal to investors.

The Kensington Palace shared a clip of William's visit, writing: 'A pleasure meeting the local community and learning about Ocean Literacy with the Marine Conservation Society on Colwyn Bay.'

It added, 'This is a concept that highlights our influence on the ocean and its influence on us. Hugely encouraging to see that positive social change is being powered by collective action. Connecting communities with the ocean, and driving sustainable choices for healthier seas.'

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, prepares to deliver a keynote address at the Ontario Real Estate Association's (OREA) Power House Conference.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance at the Ontario property sector's major conference marks a departure from typical real estate content.