Prince William shares his take on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns

William, Harry, and Meghan unite to tackle the concerns of 'young people'

Prince William is offering his two cents about an issue that was recently raised by his estranged brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, November 25, the Prince of Wales returned to North Wales where he spent some time on the beach with the Youth Ocean Network. Reflecting on the “great” first visit to Colwyn Bay, the future king sung praises of the “passionate group of young people.”

“Great to be back in North Wales and a first visit to Colwyn Bay!” read the latest post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account. “Starting the day hearing about the work of the Marine Conservation Society on the Welsh seafront. A brilliant environmental charity that’s been dedicated to protecting the ocean for over 40 years.”

The caption continued, “Amazing also to hear about their Youth Ocean Network — a passionate group of young people driving change and shaping the future of ocean conservation. Inspiring work that shows the power of people coming together to protect our planet.”

The same message was repeated in Welsh.

William’s praise for the youth's drive and dedication in the face of hopelessness comes a day after Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation published a report on the negative impact of digital media and AI on young people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s welfare foundation “spoke with 106 young people aged 10 to 25 across Australia, Canada, Panama, the United Kingdom, and the United States.”

The survey found mixed reactions to the extreme flow of information in the digital age: “When asked to describe that same digital experience, they reached for words like ‘overwhelming, ‘confusing,’ and ‘overstimulating.’”