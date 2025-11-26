Windsor gets renewed security orders for King Charles upcoming big event

Buckingham Palace had announced an important meeting which will take place at Windsor Castle, which will require strict security protocols in place.

Ahead of the meeting, the Palace is implementing all the measures necessary for the protection of the esteemed guest that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting next week.

According to ITV reports, Thames Valley Police will be working with the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead Council, along with the Royal Household and other key agencies, to ensure that “the event runs safely with minimal disruption”.

A restricted airspace will be put in place over Windsor next week as the third State Visit of the year will be held.

“We have a significant security operation in place for President Steinmeier’s visit,” Superintendent Adrian Hall, of Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit said. “Airspace restrictions are standard for events of this scale and are essential for public safety.”

It was revealed in October that a State Visit for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender will be held on December 3 – 4.

He added, “Police drones, alongside support from the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services, will help us to enforce these restrictions.”

The officer affirmed that they gave adequate resources and strict action will be taken against anyone breaching protocols set in place next week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also anticipated to play an important role in the visit.

However, it is key to note that Kate’s Together at Christmas concert will be held on December 5th, making it a hectic schedule for the Princess of Wales to conduct.