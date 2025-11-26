Prince William reveals Princess Kate’s secret role in crucial royal task

Prince William did not shy away from giving credit to his wife Kate Middleton as he rises up the ranks for his destined role in the monarchy.

The Prince of Wales has been a significant presence next to his father, King Charles, as he made landmark decision, changing the course of the royal family. Even though, the Princess of Wales had been struggling with health battles of her own for nearly two years, William shared a hidden role Kate has played for him.

The future king had travelled to the North Wales and made his first-ever visit to Colwyn Bay to learn about the Marine Conservation Society on the Welsh seafront doing everything to protect it. He also met the local community and how they are empowering the youth.

During William’s discussion with Scott Jenkinson, 52, the founder of Youth Shedz, in Mochdre, North Wales, and his wife, Sian, the royal expressed his hidden feelings about his wife of 14 years, Kate, and how she has been a pillar of support for him, via DailyMail’s Rebecca English.

William heard about Scott’s previous challenges with homelessness and addiction and how he turned his life around. The future king asked Scott’s wife if she had been present throughout it.

“He has done well to turn his life around,” William said. At that Sian responded, “'He has, he really has.”

Scott chimed in, “With my wife behind me. You know that.”

The Prince of Wales nodded and said, “This is it. Behind every average man there is an even better wife.”

Earlier this year, reports have emerged suggesting that the Palace has been quietly preparing William and Kate to take the throne “at a moment’s notice” especially as King Charles undergoes weekly cancer treatment.

The monarch reportedly trusts his heir and beloved daughter-in-law to leave the monarchy in their hands when the time comes.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate is preparing to host her fifth Christmas Carol service this year in the first week of December. It an event that has become one of the most anticipated on the royal calendar. The full guestlist are not yet disclosed, however, an attendance from The King and Queen may be expected.