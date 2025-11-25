Prince William plans drastic measures to deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William makes plan to deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William has made a startegy to cope with the crisis within the family amid King Charles health woes.

The Prince of Wales has allegedly decided to block Harry and Meghan's access to the royal family after Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's downfall.

The future king wants no controversy during his reign in the future, sending warnings to trouble makers.

A royal insider claims, William is 'planning to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family.'

'Harry is seriously worried that William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all,' said royal author Tom Bower.

'He will be persona non grata.'

William to follow his father's foosteps as the monarch stripped his younger brother Andrew of his tilte and other patronages over his scandals that damaged the Firm's reputation.

When William becomes king he will make the same efforts to scotch the titles of teh Sussexes as the California-based couple have repeatedly trash-talked the royal family.

He has no tolerance for scandals that tarnish the monarchy. Harry and Meghan right behind Andrew on his hit list. The heir to teh British throne wants them erased from the royal family and the privileges that come with it.