Zara Tindall excited to join King Charles, Kate in 'amazing' celebration

November 25, 2025

Zara Tindall confirmed that she is excited to join her uncle King Charles and other members of the royal family at a special gathering.

Princess Anne's daughter and her husband, Mike Tindall, made a glamorous appearance at the Beauty Awards in London.

As per the Daily Mail, the power couple talked about their married life and also shared their plans for the festive season.

The 44-year-old British equestrian expressed her excitement to join the monarch and the rest of the family at Sandringham for Christmas.

Moreover, Zara delighted fans by revealing that she and Mike will step out to attend the annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

"We are so lucky, Christmas is always amazing. We get to do a lot of fun things, and the place looks amazing. We will see everyone," the mother-of-three stated. 

Zara Tindall makes heartfelt confession on life with Mike Tindall:

King Charles' niece shared that marriage is a 'work in progress' thing, and it requires both partners' willingness to accept highs and lows of the relationship.

"We've been together for 21 years. Nothing runs smoothly ever. You've got to accept that in life. It's a work-in-progress [but] you've got to have fun," Zara said. 

