Meghan Markle's bold transformation: Top surgeon reveals truth

Meghan Markle has triggered personality shift speculation with her striking new look in the latest photoshoot.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to be embracing a new persona, showing off her glamorous look with eye makeover.

Her new Harper's Bazaar cover and photo spread presented the former actress looking distinctly different.

The Dr weighed in on the surprising transformation, comparing the photos to Meghan's 2022 cover of The Cut.

The specialist immediately noticed a meaningful change in the eyelid and upper orbital region, suggesting she may have undergone a blepharoplasty.

Dr Raffi Hovsepian reviewed images of the Duchess from 2019 to 2022 alongside those taken in 2025 and found that the heaviness of her upper lids is no longer present.

He said her look is consistent with eyelid surgery, specifically upper blepharoplasty and skin pinch technique

"Meghan’s recent photos show a noticeably more lifted, defined, and open upper eyelid area compared to her 2022 images," the surgeon claimed.

The triple-board-certified plastic surgeon went on to explain "the tighter skin, higher crease, and reduction in lateral hooding all align with the type of transformation we typically see after an upper blepharoplasty or surgical brow/eyelid rejuvenation."

According to the expert, Meghan's eye shape now appears brighter, more sculpted, and more refreshed, which is why the difference is so visible when compared to earlier years.

The medical expert explained to RadarOnline: "There are also midface refinements, smoother under-eye transitions, and improved brow support that collectively enhance her overall look."