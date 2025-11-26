Princess Charlotte delights fan as she continues key royal tradition

 
November 26, 2025

Princess Charlotte has captured the hearts of royal fans as she carries herself with a similar grace of her mother Kate Middleton.

The 10-year-old princess is often compared to her late grandmother Princess Diana in her cheeky moments while also seen channelling the late Queen Elizabeth II when it comes to following royal rules and protocols – and even keeping her two brothers in line.

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has had fashion moments of her own now that she is making more appearances at key royal events. Princess Kate is set to host her fifth Together at Christmas carol concert this next month and it is anticipated that she would be opting to something special for the event.

Last year, the it came as a delight for a “retail royalty” as the royal had chosen a special burgundy piece for the concert matching with Kate, and appropriate for the festive season.

Sophie Mirman, who runs a childrenswear brand dubbed as “retail royalty”, was “really chuffed and really proud” when Charlotte was dressed in the burgundy coat last year.

“My favourite moment has to be Princess Charlotte wearing our burgundy velvet collar coat, which matched her mother, the Princess of Wales, for the Christmas carol service,” she told Hello!. “And she wore the same coat for two years, which is wonderful, and it still fitted her, which is even better.”

Sophie’s mum, Simone, was the milliner for the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. Meanwhile, her father, Serge, introduced Christian Dior to the UK in the 1950s. Hence, the family has dressed five generations of royal family members. 

