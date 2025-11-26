 
Prince William's charm reaches Hollywood as Meghan fails to impress

Future King William makes generous gesture for Hollywood actor

Geo News Digital Desk
November 26, 2025

Prince William has not let the royal protocols stop him from making people feel special, proving that he will be involved in pretty much everything when he becomes King.

The Prince of Wales recently garnered praise and admiration from Hollywood star Billy Porter, who recalled a special gesture by Diana's eldest son for him.

The actor told Hello! Magazine that he received a get-well-soon card from William in September when he was forced to step back from the Broadway production of Cabaret due to sepsis.

Billy recalled, "He heard that I was ill and he sent me a get-well card. That's the kind of human being he is."

For the unversed, the 56-year-old celebrity had the privilege to meet William last year in South Africa when he co-hosted the Earthshot Prize's fourth edition.

Showering praise on the future King, Billy added, "He's very grounded, very kind, very present to everybody around him at all times."

"You know, it's a really hard job, and it's just effortless to him. I [felt] so humbled and blessed to host his Earthshot Prize… in Cape Town. His kindness and his presence have no bounds," he said. 

On the other hand, there are reports that William's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, 'upset' the A-listers of Hollywood with a demand to remove her and Harry's photos from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's social media handles. 

Not only that, she is not able to leave a lasting impression with her latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, as well.

