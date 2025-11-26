Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's family heading to court over royal payout

The former Duke of York continues to deny Giuffre's accusations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein’s multi-million-dollar payout to their accuser Virginia Giuffre has become the subject of a huge legal battle.

Giuffre had received a reported £9 million ($12 million) payout from the then Duke of York in 2022. This was in addition to the £380,000 ($500,000) she had received from the convicted paedophile in 2009. The settlements came after Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her during the three years she was trapped in Epstein’s sex trafficking and abuse ring, starting from the year 2000 when she was just 16 years old.

Guiffre reportedly took her own life in April 2025 at the age of 41, and, unfortunately, she did not have a valid will. As such, her multi-million-dollar estate will be distributed according to legal rules of intestacy rather than any wishes she expressed to her lawyer or anyone else. Under Australian law (where Virginia was from), this means that her husband will be entitled to one-third of the estate.

The kicker is that Virginia’s spouse Robert Giuffre had filed for divorce two months before her death. Naturally, Virginia reportedly told her lawyer via email that she did not want the man who is divorcing her to receive her estate.

Now, Virginia’s brothers, Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson — who continue to fight for justice on Virginia’s behalf — are challenging Robert’s right to the estate, and are seeking a chunk of it for themselves, per The Telegraph.

Not everyone in the family is happy with the brothers, who have already hired a lawyer and are awaiting a case management hearing scheduled at the Supreme Court of Western Australia on Friday, November 28.

Virginia’s paternal aunt, Kimberly Roberts, told The Telegraph, “We don’t believe they have a right to it. The estate should go to her children only.”