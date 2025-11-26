King Charles excites fans with special Christmas update amid family woes

King Charles' well-wishers received a delightful update about the monarch's Christmas plans amid the royal family's crisis.

It has been confirmed by the BBC that the monarch's special interview will air on December 23, where he will discuss his passion for protecting the environment and nature.

Martha Kearney spent time with the monarch at Dumfries House in Ayrshire for This Natural Life's Christmas special. Listeners of BBC Radio 4 will engage with meaningful conversations.

It is important to note that Dumfries House is the headquarters of The King’s Foundation charity, which also celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2025.

While giving rare insight into the upcoming program, Martha shared, "It was great to see The King so relaxed in a place which means so much to him and where he puts his philosophy of nature into practice."

On the other hand, The King's Foundation CEO Kristina Murrin CBE said, "The King has had a profound impact on the Dumfries House estate since saving it for the nation in 2007."

"Thanks to him and the team at The King’s Foundation, it has become the thriving green space and education campus that it is today. We are delighted to share the story of Dumfries House in The King’s words with Radio 4 listeners this Christmas," the monarch's team member shared.

This update came amid questions about the list of royal guests at Sandringham, especially after Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's exit.