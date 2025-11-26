Jeff Brazier's celebrity friends unite in support after marriage breakdown

It becomes difficult at times to deal with certain issues in life, and all a person really wants is support from their loved ones.

The same goes with Jeff Brazier. Ever since he announced his separation from wife Kate, he has been receiving overwhelming support from his celebrity friends, many of whom work with him at ITV.

The likes of Alison Hammond, Kate Lawler and Sian Welby reached out to him under an emotional post he shared about the separation on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Instagram, Jeff, 46, revealed that their marriage broke down over the summer after they realised they could no longer make each other happy.

Alongside a throwback photo with Kate, Jeff reflected on the difficult year they had faced. Alison showered her support with heart emojis, while Kate commented: 'Ah guys how lovely that you are still so close xx.'

Sian added: 'Nothing but respect for this post.'

Denise Welch, Tamzin Outhwaite, and Lisa Faulkner also shared heartfelt messages on social media.

Jeff and Kate decided to end their seven-year marriage, with Jeff then breaking his silence with the post.

He told fans: 'I am so full of love and gratitude for Kate.'

For all we achieved, for how much we grew. He continued: 'We separated in summer and kept it private until get time to adjust.'

This comes after reports that PR guru Kate moved out of their marital home three weeks ago.

For those unfamiliar Jeff-the TV presenter shares two sons, Freddy and Bobby from his previous marriage to Jade Goody. However, Jeff and Kate tied the knot on September 15, 2018.