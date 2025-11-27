50 Cent wraps up legal drama ahead of Diddy documentary release

Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent sheds new light on trafficking scandal

50 Cent, who has been vocal about Diddy’s trafficking and racketeering lawsuit, is about to release a detailed documentary covering the rapper’s crimes and he has cleared himself out of his legal drama beforehand.

The 50-year-old musician dropped the teaser for his documentary earlier this week and soon after, settled a lawsuit against him.

The In da Club hitmaker, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, reached settlement with Guadalupe de los Santos who had accused him of assault.

De los Santos alleged that while he was waiting on a traffic light in September 2024, the rapper drove up to him in his SUV and “struck” him on the left side, knocking the accuser and his scooter down on the street, according to People Magazine.

The lawsuit claimed that 50 Cent had intentionally struck the plaintiff and demanded damages for assault, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and negligence, in a recommended amount decided through trial.

Although the Candy Shop rapper had appealed for dismissal of the lawsuit and had a hearing scheduled for December 22, both the parties settled the case outside of court.