 
Geo News

50 Cent wraps up legal drama ahead of Diddy documentary release

Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent sheds new light on trafficking scandal

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Diddys nemesis 50 Cent sheds new light on trafficking scandal
Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent sheds new light on trafficking scandal

50 Cent, who has been vocal about Diddy’s trafficking and racketeering lawsuit, is about to release a detailed documentary covering the rapper’s crimes and he has cleared himself out of his legal drama beforehand.

The 50-year-old musician dropped the teaser for his documentary earlier this week and soon after, settled a lawsuit against him.

The In da Club hitmaker, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, reached settlement with Guadalupe de los Santos who had accused him of assault.

De los Santos alleged that while he was waiting on a traffic light in September 2024, the rapper drove up to him in his SUV and “struck” him on the left side, knocking the accuser and his scooter down on the street, according to People Magazine.

The lawsuit claimed that 50 Cent had intentionally struck the plaintiff and demanded damages for assault, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and negligence, in a recommended amount decided through trial.

Although the Candy Shop rapper had appealed for dismissal of the lawsuit and had a hearing scheduled for December 22, both the parties settled the case outside of court. 

More From Entertainment

Eminem fights back against ‘Real Housewives' stars in explosive legal battle
Eminem fights back against ‘Real Housewives' stars in explosive legal battle
Elizabeth Olsen gets real about life, fear and growing older
Elizabeth Olsen gets real about life, fear and growing older
Kim Kardashian faces shocking threat amid major business success
Kim Kardashian faces shocking threat amid major business success
Michelle Yeoh reveals why she almost turned down role in ‘Wicked For Good'
Michelle Yeoh reveals why she almost turned down role in ‘Wicked For Good'
50 Cent unveils first look at 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' doc about Diddy
50 Cent unveils first look at 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' doc about Diddy
Guy Fieri reveals he's in a wheelchair after extreme leg injury
Guy Fieri reveals he's in a wheelchair after extreme leg injury
Tina O'Brien 'dumps' boyfriend Adam Fadle as romance was not going anywhere
Tina O'Brien 'dumps' boyfriend Adam Fadle as romance was not going anywhere
Jonas Brothers joining MGK on 'Lost Americana' Tour?
Jonas Brothers joining MGK on 'Lost Americana' Tour?
Maya Hawke makes unexpected confession about ‘Stranger Things' amid its success
Maya Hawke makes unexpected confession about ‘Stranger Things' amid its success