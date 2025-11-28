Andrew's health crisis deepens as anger reaches breaking point

Andrew's health concerns mount as anger reaches breaking point

Andrew's war for survival begins with his latest downfall as concerns about his health grow amid pressure from Britons to face the law.

The former duke's world is increasingly crumbling, with the public of the UK standing united to bring the disgraced royal to justice.

His own family appears reluctant or hesitent to defend him amid allegations as he allegedy misused his royal status, fueling anti-monarchist sentiment and emboldening critics of the royal family.

A royal insider, close to Andrew, has made shocking revelation about the former duke's health, saying: 'Andrew's reaches breaking point.'

'His health crisis deepens due to stress and anger. After losing his titles and patronages, he's even being shunned by his own people,' they added.

The immense pressure and public backlash are taking a toll on his mental health as people's perception of him is deteriorating rapidly, with his ratings hitting rock bottom.

He's desperate to escape the growing humiliation, finding solace in a quiet refuge away from the media scrutiny that's eroding his psychological well-being.

He's also struggling to deal with the weight of expectations from his own people as allegations and scandals also harmed their reputaion.

Andrew begins to think that there's no path back for him. What he's worrying about now is how much further things will slide.