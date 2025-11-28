Zara's husband Mike Tindall's dream shatters: Major blow to royal in-law

Zara's husband and Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall has suffered upsetting blow ahead of holiday season.

The former England captain's mega project has hit a roadblock, crushing his hopes and leaving fans disappointed.

R360 breakaway rugby league has been forced to postpone its inaugural season from 2026 to 2028 in a major setback.

The International Rugby Players Association, representing elite players across both hemispheres, previously refused to support the competition or validate any player contracts associated with it.

World rugby's major governing bodies subsequently issued an extraordinary collective warning, advising players and staff to approach the new league with "extreme caution"

They warned that participants would face exclusion from international rugby.

After the warning, top-tier international players have opted to extend contracts with their current clubs instead of accepting substantial financial packages from R360.

The project faces persistent questions regarding its commercial structure, revenue sources, stadium arrangements and scheduling compatibility with existing tournaments.

Stuart Hooper, former Bath director of rugby and R360 board member, communicated the postponement to potential players via email, acknowledging the announcement would be "a shock for some and disappointing for all".

He assured the organisation had been "fully committed and had detailed plans in place to launch in late 2026".

Meanwhile, Mike defended the postponement as a "strategic decision based on timing."

"From day one, our commitment to players has been unwavering," he stated.

Zara Tindall's athlet husband went on to claim that numerous elite male and female players maintain strong interest in participating.